CT police appeal to public for information after Khayelitsha mass murder

Six people were shot and killed over the weekend in Albertina Sisulu Drive, police said.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police appealed to members of the public for information after six people were shot and killed in Khayelitsha.

Police said the incident happened over the weekend on Albertina Sisulu Drive.

The motive for the mass murder is still unknown at this stage.

"Two other men were also injured during the same incident and are being treated in hospital," said the police's Andre Traut.

“The suspects fled the scene and are being pursued by police. Any person with information regarding the incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using the My SAPS mobile application."