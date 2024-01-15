11 people arrested for selling fake matric certificates - Umalusi

Umalusi said that law enforcement officials were clamping down on people selling fake matric certificates.

JOHANNESBURG - Education quality assurer, Umalusi, said that eleven suspects were arrested by the Hawks for selling fraudulent matric certificates.

The education regulatory body confirmed this in a media briefing on the assessment of the 2023 national senior certificate exams ahead of the release of the final matric results on Friday.

One of the suspects arrested is a Higher Education Department employee, who was nabbed for issuing a diploma in exchange for cash.

Umalusi said that law enforcement officials were clamping down on people selling fake matric certificates.

The regulatory body said that its mandate was to issue authentic certificates and it was doing all it could to safeguard and ensure the credibility of the national senior certificates.

CEO Mafu Rakometsi said that while arrests had already been made, Umalusi would continue to work with law enforcement to put those selling fake matric certificates behind bars.

"Police investigations are ongoing and Umalusi will continue to work closely with the law enforcement agencies in whatever way possible to ensure that the scammers or fraudsters are made to face the full might of the law."

Rakometsi added that the body was satisfied with the credibility of the 2023 matric exams and results.