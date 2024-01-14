WC police nab man (69) for possession of abalone worth R350k

Following a tip-off, six bags of abalone were confiscated during a bust on Saturday. The suspect is expected to appear at the Robertson Magistrates Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police arrested a 69-year-old suspect for the illegal possession of abalone in Pearly Beach at Gansbaai.

This after six bags of abalone were confiscated during a bust on Saturday, following a tip-off about a suspicious vehicle headed towards the Robertson area.

The stock of abalone was found to have an estimated market value of R350,000.

"The members quickly respond to the information. The vehicle was spotted in Voortrekker road and when the suspect saw the police vehicle he tried to flee. The vehicle was stopped and searched at the Shell garage in Robertson and a total of 1,247 units of abalone were found in the vehicle and confiscated," said Western Cape police spokesperson, Frederick van Wyk.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Robertson Magistrates Court on Monday.