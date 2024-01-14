Shein seeks China's permission for US IPO

In November 2023, the fast fashion giant reportedly filed confidentially for an initial public offering (IPO) in the US. The company is now seeking permission from China in what’s expected to be a lengthy approval process by Chinese regulators.

JOHANNESBURG - Fashion giant Shein has firmly set its sights on listing as a public company in the United States (S).

In November 2023, the fast fashion giant reportedly filed confidentially for an initial public offering (IPO) in the US.

The company is now seeking permission from China in what’s expected to be a lengthy approval process by Chinese regulators.

Under Chinese listing rules, local firms that want to list on offshore markets are required to file and receive clearance before proceeding.

According to the new rules published in March 2023, an applicant with 50% or more of its operating revenue, profits and total assets in mainland China is recognised as a Chinese company.

The filing now puts into question Shein’s efforts to distance itself from China and position itself as a global company.