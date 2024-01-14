Ngcukaitobi: 'Humbled to contribute small part in long Palestinian struggle'

As part of the legal team representing South Africa's case against Israel at the ICJ, Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi described the experience as humbling, noting that "the overall struggle itself will continue beyond this" as this was just an episode in a long struggle.

JOHANNESBURG - The legal team representing South Africa's case against Israel's alleged genocide in Gaza received a hero's welcome as they finally landed back on home soil on Sunday.

The team of top lawyers presented their case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) this past week.



Advocates John Dugard, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Max du Plessis and Adila Hassim are among senior counsel in the case where South Africa is accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention.

They were welcomed by a cheerful and colourful crowd waving South African and Palestinian flags at the O.R Tambo International Airport.

Addressing the crowd, Ngcukaitobi described the experience as humbling, stressing that this was just an "episode in a long struggle."

"The overall struggle itself will continue beyond this. But we have been very humbled that we have been able to contribute a very small part to an otherwise long and courageous struggle of the Palestinian people," said Ngcukaitobi.