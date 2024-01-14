Lotto results: Saturday, 13 January 2024
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 13 January 2024 are:
Lotto: 11, 13, 29, 48, 50, 51 B: 47
Lotto Plus 1: 04, 10, 17, 20, 37, 43B: 51
Lotto Plus 2: 02, 03, 33, 40, 42, 43 B: 01
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
