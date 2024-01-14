eThekwini municipality: All beaches in the north closed until further notice

This comes after damaging heavy rains over the weekend that affected the water quality in the region. Umgababa beach is the only one opened in the southern region.

CAPE TOWN - The eThekwini municipality in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has said all beaches are closed in the north, with Umgababa beach being the only beach opened in the southern region until further notice.

The decision comes after damaging heavy rains over the weekend affected the water quality in the region.

The metro said heavy downpours resulted in some areas being waterlogged and debris being washed into the rivers and the sea.

This led the municipality declaring beaches in the affected areas unsafe for swimming.

It, however, said all central beaches remain open and safe for swimming.

According to the municipality, all water-related activities are prohibited at beaches affected by floods.