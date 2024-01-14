DA WC oversight visit to NSFAS to address undisbursed allowances, 2024 readiness

The DA announced that it will be conducting an oversight visit at NSFAS Cape Town headquarters on Monday. The embattled financial aid scheme has been under fire after failing to pay November stipends to thousands of students last year.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape said it wants to be assured by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) that outstanding payments to beneficiaries will be paid in full.

This is after the party announced that it will be conducting an oversight visit at NSFAS Cape Town headquarters on Monday.

The embattled financial aid scheme has been under fire after failing to pay November stipends to thousands of students last year.

According to the DA, transparency and accountability in the distribution process will be key to its assessment.

The provincial ruling party is also aiming to propose an alternative funding model to NSFAS for higher education institutions.

"Our focus will be on assessing the efficiency, accuracy, and accessibility of NSFAS processes, ultimately aiming to enhance the support provided to students pursuing higher education.

"We will also be getting clarity on the D-day on the 15th of January to ensure that all outstanding 2022 allocations have been disbursed, " said the DA's Chantel King.