DA to Ramaphosa: Commission independent audit of social grant recipient database

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently commission an independent audit of all social grant recipient databases.

This follows recent revelations of irregular and improper payments of social grants to undeserving beneficiaries.

This past week, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu told Parliament that the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) paid out millions of rands to ghost beneficiaries.

This includes R140 million paid to more than 70,000 deceased beneficiaries over the past three financial years.

SASSA has claimed this was a result of a failure by families to reports the deaths of their loved ones to Home Affairs Department, denying claims of corruption on their part.

The DA’s Bridget Masango:

“The purpose of the independent audit will be to review the integrity of the data, weed out undeserving recipients and institute processes to recoup money that has been irregularly disbursed.”