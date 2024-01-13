Search for missing teen swept away on KZN's south coast continues

Rescue teams are scrambling to find the missing teen who was last seen swimming at Mthwalume on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The search for a 15-year-old who went missing while swimming on the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) south coast entered its second day on Saturday.

The suspected drowning has left rescue teams on high alert with the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) joining the extensive search.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said despite their efforts, there remained no sign of the 15-year-old.

"On arrival on the scene, the SA Police Service search and rescue and Mi7 ambulance services were in attendance conducting a search operation. Our NSRI rescue craft launched and joined in the sea and shoreline search for the teenager."