SASSA's repeated failure to pay social grants inexcusable, says Black Sash

It's understood that 150,000 social grant beneficiaries did not receive their SASSA grant payments in January. The agency has blamed the latest payment glitch on verification delays.

CAPE TOWN - Human rights organisation Black Sash said it expects an even more difficult January for social grant beneficiaries as the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has skipped out on payments, again.

The agency has blamed the latest payment glitch on verification delays, with SASSA now expected to make double payments next month.

In 2023, payment failures also left thousands of beneficiaries in financial distress for two months.

However, Black Sash spokesperson Thandi Henkerman said SASSA’s breach in its Constitutional obligation is inexcusable.

"A lot of hungry, desperate people in this month of January which is already a difficult month for a lot of people, and this is just being compounded by this last minute administrative request."