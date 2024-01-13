Parents urged to be vigilant after 3 Limpopo kids suffocate to death inside car

Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of three children who are believed to have suffocated after they were trapped in a parked car at a village outside Tzaneen on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have urged parents to be vigilant with their children following the deaths of three children believed to have suffocated in a parked car.

Police said the incident took place at a village outside Tzaneen on Wednesday.

The children, aged between two and six were last seen alive while playing at a neighbour's house.

"Two were declared dead on arrival (at the scene), the third one - a 3-year-old boy - was transferred to Kgapane hospital and later to Mankweng where he was admitted and later pronounced dead," said police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba.

Police said they were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.