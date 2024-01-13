Joburg EMS searching for woman swept away by flash floods in Sunninghill

It's understood the woman was swept away on Friday afternoon on Witkoppen road.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) is searching for a woman who was swept away by flash floods in Sunninghill.

It's understood she was swept away on Friday afternoon on Witkoppen road.

READ: Two women swept away in flash floods during cleansing ritual in Bramley

EMS rescue workers are searching for her along the Jukskei River running through the Leeuwkop Prison in Sunninghill.

"EMS continues to urge the residents of Johannesburg to be extra cautious when driving during this rainy period," said spokesperson Xolile Khumalo.

"Please ensure you don't drive through a flooded road and avoid low lying bridges."