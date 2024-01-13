ANC veterans: 'Many have lost hope in the ANC, challenges must be dealt with'

As the African National Congress celebrates its 112th birthday at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, some of its veterans say the ANC must mobilise South Africans who’ve lost hope in the organisation.

MBOMBELA - As the African National Congress (ANC) celebrated its 112th birthday at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, some of its veterans said they hope the party would not derail from its values.

Thousands of ANC supporters gathered at the stadium where party president Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to deliver the keynote address in the afternoon.

At a time when ANC veterans have been publicly criticising its current leadership, there have been concerns that the party is neglecting its mandate to the people and its roots.

The party’s Mac Maharaj said the ANC must mobilise South Africans who’ve lost hope in the organisation.

“There are many who have lost hope and we have to work to inspire hope so that we can work together to change the country.”

At the same time, chairperson of the ANC’s integrity commission Reverend Frank Chikane said the party should focus on improving the lives of the underprivileged.

“We are hoping that this movement will remain a movement of the people so that people will understand where it’s going. All the challenges must be dealt with.”

We’re at Mbombela Stadium today where ANC supporters are gathered for the January 8 statement. Party President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the stadium at noon. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/8NKLjh6xJm ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2024

Meanwhile, young people attending the birthday celebrations turned out in their numbers for the January 8 statement, which party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, is expected to deliver at midday on Saturday.

Despite some young people in this province previously telling Eyewitness News that they have lost hope in the ANC, several first-time voters packed the stands on Saturday morning.

READ MORE:

They sang struggle songs joyfully as they wore shirts with Ramaphosa's face, printed on them, while some still owned one with Nelson Mandela's portrait.

As the country draws closer to the general elections, most political parties are gunning for the youth to vote for them, as more than 14 million young people are not registered to vote.