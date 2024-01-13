Israel: Risk of harm to Israelis if ICJ would order a stop in Gaza military ops

In its counterarguments against South Africa’s genocide claims on Friday, Israel told the ICJ that the proposed provisional measures would not bring a lasting end to its war with Hamas.

CAPE TOWN - Israel said it will risk irreparable harm to its citizens if the International Court of Justice (ICJ) orders it to stop its military operations in Gaza.

It told the court the provisional measures South Africa has put before the world's highest court will not bring a lasting end to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.

In a second day of public hearings in The Hague on Friday, Israel told the court that South Africa has perverted the meaning of genocide.

Israel said it us taking concrete steps to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza and that South Africa was ignoring Hamas's role in blocking and even stealing provisions sent to the area.

Advocate Christopher Staker told the court the proposed provisional measures are unwarranted and prejudicial.

“The requested measures would not put an end to the conflict, but only to military operations by one party to the conflict. These measures would assist the other party and encourage the commission of further terrorist attacks.”

Israel further argued it has the right to defend itself against an enemy, which it claims is responsible for the suffering of civilians in Gaza.

“We are witness to a concerted and cynical effort to pervert the meaning of the term genocide itself,” said Deputy Attorney General Gilad Noam.

The court said an order would be made in a public sitting on a date that will be communicated in due course.