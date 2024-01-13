Beware of sham electricity technicians, warns CoCT

The City said its contractors carry legitimate identification cards and a notification or reference number of the problem they're sent to fix.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has urged residents to be aware of scammers who pretend to be city electricity technicians.

The City said its contractors carry legitimate identification cards and a notification or reference number of the problem they're sent to fix.

"If you are unsure about any official visit your home, please do not hesitate before you make contact with the city's call centre to verify," said Beverley van Reenen, the city's mayoral committee member for energy.

Van Reenen added that vandalism of the city's electricity infrastructure remained a challenge to its plans to eradicate four stages of load shedding by 2026.