ANC to use 112th birthday celebrations to reiterate calls for ceasefire in Gaza

The party and the South African government have shown unequivocal support for Palestinians, with the country taking Israel to the ICJ during the week, accusing it of genocide for relentless retaliatory attacks on Gaza.

MBOMBELA - The African National Congress (ANC) is set to use its 112th birthday celebrations in Mbombela, Mpumalanga on Saturday to once again reiterate calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Palestinian flags have been hoisted inside Mbombela's stadium, with a delegation expected to perform a solidarity lap around the venue when the formal programme kicks off.

This comes after a delegation of South Africa's top legal minds presented their case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) during the week, calling for provisional protective measures for Palestinians on the strip and a ceasefir e.

More than 23,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's retaliatory attack on Gaza in response to Hamas' 7 October strike.

The ANC and the country's government have been unequivocal in their support for the people of Palestine, with many today also wearing Palestinian keffiyehs around their necks.

Palestine is top of mind for some who are making their way into the Mbombela Stadium.

Yasin Mohamed of the South African Friends of Palestine highlighted the importance of reminding the attendees of what’s happening in the Middle East country.

“This goes back to Mandela’s time where he and [Yasser Arafat] came together, and as Mandela said that we will never be free until Palestine is free. Based on that, you can see the similarities between apartheid South Africa and apartheid Israel.”