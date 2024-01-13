ANC 112: Energy crisis, unemployment key issues to feature in Ramaphosa's speech

Speaking at the presidential fundraising gala dinner in Mbombela on Friday night, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa once again made a bold statement, saying he is certain that his administration will bring an end to the rolling power cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress (ANC) prepares for its 112th birthday celebration at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday, its president, Cyril Ramaphosa has outlined some of the key issues that will feature in the party’s January 8 statement.

The rally is a traditional event used by the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) to give its leaders as well as rank and file, the line of march for the year ahead.

It's also used as an opportunity to account for progress made over priorities set out in the previous year.

Speaking at the presidential fundraising gala dinner in Mbombela on Friday night, Ramaphosa said his speech will mainly touch on the energy crisis, inequality and unemployment.

It’s that time of they year when the ANC rolls our the red carpet for affluent guests who are willing to spend fortunes to share a table with senior party leaders. This year’s installment of the fundraising Gala Dinner is in Mbombela, MP. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/MSZmAgF8aV ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 12, 2024

This is no different to the issues he covered at last year’s January 8 statement.

Ramaphosa once again made a bold statement, saying he is certain that his administration will bring an end to the rolling power cuts.

Both Ramaphosa and his secretary general Fikile Mbulaula have made this assertion before, even revealing plans to end load shedding by December last year.

This is at odds with predictions by Eskom and most energy experts in the country.

Ramaphosa stated that while his government has made strides in improving the lives of South Africans, the party remains committed to bringing about economic equality.

"Through the support of all those who share the ANC’s vision of a democratic, just and equal society. We will be able to empower our movement to drive fundamental and lasting change," said Ramaphosa.

Since his ascendency into high office, Ramaphosa has made addressing unemployment one of his main objectives, but it remains an ongoing battle.

The ANC president is expected to address his party around midday on Saturday.