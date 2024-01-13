ANC 112: A full Mbombela stadium a sign of ANC still being loved, says Mantashe

Despite claims of sabotage and some logistical issues, the 42,000-capacity Mbombela stadium was a sea of green and gold on Saturday as the party celebrated its 112th birthday.

MBOMBELA - The African National Congress (ANC) managed to fill up the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga for its 112th-anniversary celebrations, despite some logistical challenges and claims of sabotage.

Earlier on Saturday, a bus carrying ANC supporters overturned, killing six people and injuring about 18.

There were also challenges at the entrance gates, with police taking too long to process people into the stadium.

The 42,000-capacity stadium was a sea of green and gold.

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe said the full stadium was a sign that the former liberation movement was still loved by its supporters.

“Despite all the problems, we know there were people who were stoning buses in certain areas, we know there was a problem of security blocking entrance, but the stadium is full.”