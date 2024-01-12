WC MEC react to reports that SASSA failed to social pay grants in January

It's understood that 150,000 social grant beneficiaries did not receive their SASSA grant payments in January.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said she's pained by reports that the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) had once again failed to pay thousands of social grant beneficiaries their payouts.

The agency has blamed the latest payment glitch on verification delays.

Last year, a series of payment failures left thousands of social grant recipients in distress.

MEC Fernandez said SASSA had once again let down vulnerable citizens.

"I am angry at the silence and continued lack of engagement that I and the residents of the Western Cape have received from national minister, Lindiwe Zulu. I urge her and the department to give clear, honest answers to beneficiaries and to open up communication channels between the national department and the provinces who try and help these deeply distressed citizens."