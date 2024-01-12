US congratulates DRC's Tshisekedi, urges election reform

DR Congo's Constitutional Court on Tuesday approved Felix Tshisekedi's election for a second term, saying he won 73.47 percent of votes in the long turbulent country.

WASHINGTON - The United States on Thursday congratulated President Felix Tshisekedi as he won another term in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and it joined the European Union in urging election reform.

The United States in a statement said it congratulates Tshisekedi and the Congolese people.

"Now the important task of building national cohesion calls for leadership, accountability and inclusivity at all levels," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"We encourage the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure greater transparency regarding the tabulation of remaining results," he said.

"The United States also strongly urges Congolese authorities to launch a comprehensive review of the electoral process, investigate and hold accountable those who attempted to undermine the will of the people, and, in consultation with stakeholders, act on recommendations to improve future elections," he said.

Nine opposition candidates signed a declaration in late December rejecting what they called a sham election and urged a re-run.

The European Union earlier stopped short of congratulating Tshisekedi, saying it "took note" of the results.

The 27-nation bloc pointed out that election observers "documented numerous cases of irregularities and incidents which affected the entire electoral process."

It called on the electoral authority and courts "to respond to these concerns and to pursue the next stages of the electoral process with the greatest transparency."

More than 40 million people out of the 100 million inhabitants of the vast country were registered to vote on December 20 for president, as well as for national and regional lawmakers and municipal councillors.

The voting was officially extended by a day to account for problems, and continued for days afterwards in remote areas, according to observers.

Tshisekedi's last election in a December 2018 vote marked the first time the vast country has had a peaceful change of power, and elections had low levels of violence this time around.