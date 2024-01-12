Top international judge Navi Pillay praises SA's presentation at ICJ

South African-born and internationally acclaimed judge, Navi Pillay, has lauded the country’s presentation at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Israel’s war crimes.

Judge Pillay, who served as an appeals division judge for the International Criminal Court in The Hague, is commonly referred to as the “genocide judge.”

Judge Navi Pillay, who currently serves as an ad hoc judge in the ICJ case of Gambia versus Myanmar, has praised South Africa’s presentation before the world’s highest court.

On Thursday, an esteemed legal panel from South Africa argued that Israel intended to wipe out the Palestinian population of Gaza and that its military operations had been indiscriminate.

Judge Pillay said that South Africa’s legal team ticked all the boxes.

"I liked how respectful they were in dealing with the subject, they were sensitive to victims and staying with the law, no name calling. I’ve already heard Israel and US representatives saying there is no merit in South Africa’s application - that’s not what the court would expect. So, I would say they made a very convincing case and we should be very proud of all of them."

Israel is currently putting forward their defence in relation to South Africa’s argument.

The South African team has requested the ICJ to order Israel to report on how they are preventing genocide.