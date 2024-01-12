Tongaat Hulett lands sweet deal after creditors approve business rescue plan

Vision Consortium, linked to business mogul and African National Congress funder Robert Gumede, has now acquired the distressed sugar giant.

JOHANNESBURG - Troubled sugar producer, Tongaat Hulett, has landed itself a sweet deal after the company’s creditors finally approved its business rescue plan.

A vote was held on Thursday, with the plan scoring an overwhelming majority in its favour.

Vision Consortium, linked to business mogul and African National Congress funder Robert Gumede, has now acquired the distressed sugar giant.

READ: Sugar industry court challenge seeks to halt Tongaat Hulett business rescue plan

Two proposals were initially on the table, with Vision Consortium and Mozambican company RGS Group vying for control of Tongaat Hulett.

But RGS pulled out of the race earlier this week, making it a one-horse race for the company that’s been in business rescue since 2022.

If the plan by Vision Consortium failed to pass, then the indebted company may have been at risk of liquidation.

The consortium of companies will now have a majority share of Tongaat in a debt-for-equity swap, with existing shareholders retaining almost 3% in shares.

This means Tongaat’s balance sheet will be about R4 billion healthier.

With all the pieces in place, Tongaat will keep its doors open, saving thousands of jobs in KZN.

While the long-awaited transaction is a good sign for the sugar refinery, it may still be a while for it to fully recover.