Thoroughbred horses being stolen from stables for illegal racing in Kimberley

CAPE TOWN - Illegal horse racing is on the rise in Kimberley, where thoroughbred racehorses are being stolen from stables for the illicit sport.

Farm vet, Doctor Sherike van der Merwe, said she's witnessed the effects illegal racing was having on horses in the town.

Van der Merwe said that most of the animals used in the races were stolen from stables - most recently from Voorslag Horse Club - where five horses were stolen last weekend.

"They have these bush races - I haven't seen them myself - we've heard about them and they busted them before - where they bet on the horses and they just ride them for about 40 or 50 kilometres and see whose horse survives in the end."

Van der Merwe said the stolen horses were often recovered, but were found in a bad condition.

"The problem is some of these horses are competitive riding horses and they can't compete just because of the condition they're in. So it does put them back a while."

Van der Merwe said police have had their hands full with stock theft in the Kimberley area recently.