Statue of Tutu with special Palestinian-African scarf unveiled in Cape Town

Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation CEO, Janet Jobson, said the erection of the statue was part of an ongoing protest against Israel's war on Gaza.

CAPE TOWN - A statue of Archbishop Desmond Tutu wearing a special Palestinian-African scarf has been unveiled at the Old Granary building in Cape Town.

The statue, on the balcony of the soon-to-be-renamed Desmond and Leah Tutu House in Buitenkant Street, was officially unveiled on Friday.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu Trust chairperson, Mamphela Ramphele, Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation CEO, Janet Jobson, and Nelson Mandela's grandson, Mandla Mandela, were among those in attendance.

Jobson said the erection of the statue was part of an ongoing protest against Israel's war on Gaza.

It’s expected to remain at the foundation’s headquarters until a ceasefire has been reached in the three-month-long war.

"Today we've draped the statue of the Arch in a Palestinian scarf that was specifically designed for the African continent and it's known as the Mandela flag and is produced in a factory in Gaza. We think it's incredibly important in our acts of solidarity to stand firmly with the people of Gaza."

