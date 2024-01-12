SASSA beneficiaries decry non-payment of grants in Dec - WC Social Development

The Western Cape Department Social Development confirmed that over 18,000 people were affected.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department Social Development said it received complaints from grant beneficiaries over the festive season.

Beneficiaries said the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) failed to pay their grants in December.

One of the grievances people had, according to the department, was the lack of feedback about the old age grant applications.

According to officials, there were delays in the transfer of payments from the Post Office to beneficiaries' bank accounts.

The Western Cape Department Social Development confirmed that over 18,000 people were affected.

"I am angry at the silence and continued lack of engagement that I and the residents of the Western Cape have received from national Minister Lindiwe Zulu,” said the department’s MEC, Sharna Fernandez.

“I urge her and the department to give clear, honest answers to beneficiaries and to open up communication channels between the national department and the provinces.”

Fernandez said they were addressing the problems, adding that some of the affected grant beneficiaries already received their January payments.