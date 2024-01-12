Operations restored at CT Civic Centre after pro-Palestine protest

The Cape Youth Congress staged a protest at the city’s civic centre on Friday over what they called the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s silence to the ongoing offensive in Gaza.

CAPE TOWN - The protesting crowd at the City of Cape Town’s headquarters has now dispersed.

The Cape Youth Congress staged a protest at the city’s civic centre on Friday over what they called the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s silence to the ongoing offensive in Gaza.

The group occupied the building’s corridors on Friday afternoon, waving Palestinian flags and chanting "Free Palestine".

The City of Cape Town’s communications head, Luthando Tyhalibongo, confirmed to members of the media that the entire group had left the building and that no arrests were made.

Media could earlier not gain access to the building as it was under lockdown.

The pro-Palestine group stormed the headquarters’ offices and demonstrated in the building's corridors.

Tyhalibongo said there has been no damage nor injuries as a result of the protest.

Operations have since been restored to normal.