Nzimande commends NSFAS board chair Khosa for taking leave of absence

CAPE TOWN - Minister Blade Nzimande has “commended” National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) chairperson Ernest Khosa for taking a leave of absence.

Khosa made the move on Thursday following allegations that he and Nzimande received kickbacks from a NSFAS service provider.

Despite facing the same allegations as Khosa, which are contained in audio recordings by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA), Nzimande won’t be resigning or taking a leave of absence.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has also called for the portfolio committee to ask Nzimande to explain whether he received kickbacks.

Despite calls by the DA for Minister Blade Nzimande to appear before a committee hearing, the minister said he had not received any correspondence.

DA higher education spokesperson, Chantel King, said Nzimande and others implicated must come clean.

"We can then asked questions to him regarding the recordings and if he can substantiate."

Higher Education spokesperson, Veli Mbele, said Nzimande had not received any correspondence as of now.

But he said Nzimande does commend Ernest Khosa’s decision to take a leave of absence and believes his decision will allow NSFAS to “resolve the related issues as soon as possible”.

Mbele said Nzimande received the committee's programme and this required NSFAS to appear only on 7 February.