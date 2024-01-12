Limpopo police investigating deaths of 3 children who suffocated in car

Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of three children who are believed to have suffocated after they were trapped in a parked car at a village outside Tzaneen.

Police said the children, aged between two and six, were last seen alive while playing at a neighbour's house.

It's understood they were discovered unconscious and were taken to a nearby clinic.

Spokesperson Maselela Ledwaba said two of the children were declared dead on arrival.

"The third one, a 3-year-old boy, was transferred to Kgapane Hospital and later to Mankweng where he was admitted and later pronounced dead. Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident."