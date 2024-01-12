Go

Limpopo police investigating deaths of 3 children who suffocated in car

Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of three children who are believed to have suffocated after they were trapped in a parked car at a village outside Tzaneen.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
12 January 2024 15:19

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of three children who are believed to have suffocated after they were trapped in a parked car at a village outside Tzaneen.

Police said the children, aged between two and six, were last seen alive while playing at a neighbour's house.

It's understood they were discovered unconscious and were taken to a nearby clinic.

Spokesperson Maselela Ledwaba said two of the children were declared dead on arrival.

"The third one, a 3-year-old boy, was transferred to Kgapane Hospital and later to Mankweng where he was admitted and later pronounced dead. Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2024 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA