Limpopo police investigating deaths of 3 children who suffocated in car
Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of three children who are believed to have suffocated after they were trapped in a parked car at a village outside Tzaneen.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of three children who are believed to have suffocated after they were trapped in a parked car at a village outside Tzaneen.
Police said the children, aged between two and six, were last seen alive while playing at a neighbour's house.
It's understood they were discovered unconscious and were taken to a nearby clinic.
Spokesperson Maselela Ledwaba said two of the children were declared dead on arrival.
"The third one, a 3-year-old boy, was transferred to Kgapane Hospital and later to Mankweng where he was admitted and later pronounced dead. Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident."