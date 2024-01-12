KZN Education Dept working in race to repair schools damaged by weather

As the new academic year draws closer, the Department of Education finds itself in a tough spot as it tries to pick up the pieces of damaged infrastructure.

DURBAN - Recent inclement weather in parts of KwaZulu-Natal has again left a trail of destruction.

This as almost 60 schools in the northern parts of the province have been destroyed by floods.

The figure was confirmed by the provincial department of education on Friday.

As the new academic year draws closer, the department finds itself in a tough spot as it tries to pick up the pieces of damaged infrastructure.

READ: Ladysmith floods: KZN COGTA MEC's visit expected to yield solution

The department said it had a tight window until next week, when schools reopen, to ensure learners and teachers return to a conducive environment.

Provincial department spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi, said some areas were worse off than others.

“There are 59 in total, with uMkhanyakude District sitting at 28 alone out of that 59.”

Mhlambi said the department was looking at a contingency plan.

“We have already deployed over 175 mobile classes to affected schools, we are in constant liaison with the district and they are briefing us on the developments.”

However, there were some concerns that budget cuts in the department may stall plans to address the damaged buildings swiftly.