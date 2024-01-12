Eskom escalates power cuts to stage 3 as generating units break down

Eskom said six units had been taken offline while there's been a delay in returning others to service.

JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding was on Friday ramped up to stage 3 until Saturday afternoon following a breakdown in some generating units.

Stage four of the rolling power cuts will be implemented from Saturday afternoon.

Eskom's acting spokesperson, Aubrey Sambo: "Unplanned outages are currently at 15,561MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 7,828MW. Eskom power station general managers and their teams are working tirelessly to ensure that 1,960MW of generating capacity is returned to service by Monday evening."