DA: Blade must present documents when he explains corruption claims in Parly

The party’s higher education spokesperson, Chantal King, has called on Nzimande to come clean, especially now that National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) chairperson, Ernest Khosa, has taken a leave of absence.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande to substantiate and make documents available when he appears before Parliament to explain corruption allegations.

The party’s higher education spokesperson, Chantal King, has called on Nzimande to come clean, especially now that National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) chairperson, Ernest Khosa, has taken a leave of absence.

Nzimande and Khosa both face allegations of receiving kickbacks from some of the scheme’s service providers, who are facing investigation.

READ: Calls intensify for Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande to resign

While the portfolio committee and Nzimande have not confirmed whether he will appear in Parliament, the DA said he and others should face a committee hearing.

King said this should happen as early as next week if possible.

"Where he just explains to us the veracity or how he sees that recording and we can then ask questions to him regarding the recordings and if he can substantiate that it never took place and documents can be made available."

King said committee chairperson, Nompendulo Mkhatshwa, has not yet responded to her written request for a hearing.

Higher education spokesperson, Veli Mbele, has not responded to requests for comment.