CoCT Health Dept raises concerns about drop in number of child vaccinations

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's Health Department has urged parents and guardians to ensure that their children's vaccinations are up to date, raising concerns about a drop in the number of child vaccinations.

South Africa's vaccination schedule sees most vaccinations administered in the first year of a child's life.

The city said over the past two years, its clinics recorded a drop of almost 8,000 fully immunised children in this category.

"Less than a year ago, we had to navigate a measles outbreak in the metro - that should serve as a reminder of the importance of timely vaccinations and booster doses,” said Community Services and Health MMC Patricia van der Ross.

“So, as you prepare for the new school year, please also make time to ensure that your child's vaccinations are up to date."