Case against accused in Soshanguve mass shooting postponed to 30 Jan

Four of the six suspects accused of the New Year's Day shooting have been remanded in custody until the 30th when they will formally apply for bail.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against four suspects accused of a mass shooting in Soshanguve has been postponed to 30 January.

The accused briefly appeared before the Soshanguve Magistrates Court on Friday.

On New Year's Day, four people, including a 14-year-old girl, were shot dead in Jukulyn, north of Pretoria.

The four were arrested on Monday by the Hawks as investigations into the murder continue.

The case against one of the suspects was struck off the roll on Tuesday after he accused some officers of assaulting him.

At the same time, the case against a second suspect was postponed after he failed to appear in court as a result of being admitted to hospital.