Cape Town’s Civic Centre goes into lockdown following pro-Palestine protest

Demonstrators at the city’s headquarters occupied the building’s corridors, chanting 'Free Palestine'.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Youth Congress on Friday staged a protest at Cape Town’s Civic Centre against what they’re calling the Democratic Alliance’s silence over the ongoing offensive in Gaza.

Demonstrators at the city’s headquarters occupied the building’s corridors, chanting "Free Palestine".

Access to the building has since been limited, with law enforcement officers trying to maintain order.

Members of the media were locked out of the building as traffic into the headquarters was limited.

A handful of Cape Youth Congress members were inside the building, carrying Palestinian flags and chanting in unison.

City of Cape Town's head of communications, Luthando Tyhalibongo, has not spoken to the media but has taken to social media to explain all that’s happening at the moment.



The building remains on lockdown with people unable to access it.