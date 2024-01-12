Black Sash shocked that SASSA's failed to pay grants on time again

The human rights organisation's Thandi Henkerman said that more than 150,000 child grant and old age grant beneficiaries had not been paid in January.

CAPE TOWN - The Black Sash said it was shocked that SASSA had once again failed in its constitutional obligation to pay social grant beneficiaries on time.

Last year, payment failures left thousands of beneficiaries in financial distress for two months.

Henkerman said that SASSA had blamed the latest payment failure on faults with a verification process that authenticated personal information.

"A lot of hungry, desperate people in this month of January, it's been a really difficult month for a lot of people and this has just been compounded by this last-minute administrative request."

Henkerman said that SASSA had assured beneficiaries they'd get a double payment in February.