BBC Africa docuseries ‘Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua’ leaves viewers shocked

Social media is buzzing after BBC Africa released a three-part docuseries on the late Nigerian charismatic pastor and televangelist Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, famously known as TB Joshua.

The YouTube series ‘Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua’ features dozens of testimonies from survivors alleging manipulation and physical abuse.

They claim the pastor forced them to stay with him for nearly two decades.

There were also first-hand accounts of how Joshua faked his ‘miracles’ which he broadcast on television.

Viewers were not only shocked to hear the testimonies but also angry at how this could have gone on for so long.

At the time of his death, Joshua was a multi-millionaire.

His wife Evelyn took over the church.

The first episode of ‘Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua’ is available on the BBC News Africa YouTube page.

