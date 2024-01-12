ANC under pressure as Mpumalanga residents voice concerns over service delivery

The party is going into what has been described as its toughest elections yet, with growing criticism over its failures during its 30 years in government.

JOHANNESBURG - There are mounting calls for the African National Congress (ANC) to pull up its socks as Mpumalanga residents raise concerns over poor service delivery and high crime rates in the province.

In the past few days, Eyewitness News has visited several communities in Mpumalanga, including Hazyview, Kabokweni, Kwamhlanga and Barberton.

In all these areas, residents didn’t mince their words when voicing frustrations over several ANC leaders who’ve spent the week engaging them ahead of its January 8 statement.

Mpumalanga is known for its scenic views and beautiful green mountains but for those who’ve lived here since birth, the province has seemingly become a painful reminder of unfulfilled promises.

If you go deep into the slopes of Barberton, gunshots have become a common sound and this was shared with ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula when he recently visited the community.

On the other side of the province, as elderly Kabokweni resident has questioned why it's so hard for the government to provide running tap water.

"They’ve promised us a lot but to no avail. Here in my village, we have no water and no roads. My son signed up to receive an RDP, [house] he’s still waiting for it.

While the Hazyview community has voiced its love and support for the governing party, it also told its deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane that service delivery in the area was non-existent.