ANC banking on gala dinner to help help replenish coffers

This fundraising event comes as the ANC tries to stay out of the financial red, as it has a history of failing to meet its obligations and pay staff at its Luthuli House headquarters.

MBOMBELA - It's that time of the year when the African National Congress (ANC) rolls out the red carpet for affluent guests who are willing to spend big money to secure a seat next to the party’s top brass.

The party's annual January 8 presidential gala takes place on Friday evening, with party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, set to give a glimpse into what will be included in his address at its birthday rally.

The ANC also uses this gala dinner to help replenish its coffers, which have run dry several times in recent years, leading to the non-payment of staffers.

The gala dinner will be hosted at Church on the Hill in Mbombela on Friday evening.

If you own a tuxedo and maybe have millions of rands in your bank account, you can probably afford to share a table with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, his deputy, Paul Mashatile, or the party’s national executive committee members.

Last year, VIP tickets to sit next to the president went for sale at a whopping R1.2 million, while those who sat next to erstwhile deputy president, David Mabuza, paid R1 million.

The party is also gearing up for the general elections, and just like every election cycle, millions are blown on the party’s campaign.