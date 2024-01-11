Woman accused of killing family member for insurance money a flight risk - State

Segomotsi Setshwantsho returned to court on Thursday morning for her bail application.

JOHANNESBURG - The bail application of a woman accused of murdering her family members for insurance payouts has brought into focus the conditions of detention for inmates with chronic illnesses.

She is charged with the murder of her niece, whom she allegedly gave a poisoned sandwich in March last year.

She also faces fraud charges and a charge of defeating the ends of justice.

Setshwantso stepped into the dock on Thursday morning with a new braided hairstyle after spending the festive season behind bars.



The State is opposing her bail application, arguing that she is a flight risk after police spent months struggling to track her down, only to arrest her in November while she was allegedly trying to secure another insurance payout for the death of her son at Momentum's offices in Centurion.

On Thursday, the State called a nurse from Mafikeng Correctional Services, Keneilwe Senokwane, who told the court that when Setshwantso was brought to the prison, she told her that she was diabetic and hadn’t had her insulin for weeks.



"I decided, as a nurse, that we will not admit her until we have evidence that she is taking medication."



Senokwane said Setshwantsho was only given the necessary medication, which she now gets to keep in her cell, after her diagnosis was confirmed by a doctor.



The State has wrapped up its case and both parties will argue on Friday.