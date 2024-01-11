Sihle Sibisi defends her actions after claiming TB Joshua raped her

In a BBC documentary, which aired on Monday, Sibisi and dozens of other women allege they were victims of rape and torture by the popular televangelist for more than 15 years.

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg woman, who alleges she was raped by late Nigerian preacher, TB Joshua, has defended her actions after speaking out.

Sihle Sibisi, who features in a three-part BBC documentary investigation, titled Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua spoke to Eyewitness News following the backlash she has received on social media.

In the documentary, which aired on Monday, Sibisi and dozens of other women allege they were victims of rape and torture by the popular televangelist for more than 15 years.

Sihle Sibisi said she travelled to visit TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church of All Nations in Nigeria about 18 years ago.

She said she was chosen to stay and be an evangelist for God but soon, things took an uncomfortable turn.

"In the beginning, things were nice, but then I was taught to no longer call him prophet, I must now call him 'Daddy', because he’s our father. You get used to ‘this is our father, he loves us and protects us.’ but then you start getting to see sides where he starts getting physical with people, with disciples."

She explained how Joshua allegedly summoned her to his room one evening.

"Low and behold, he just looked at me and said: ‘Oh ja, Sihle, take off your pants’ and at that moment you’re not sure if is this really happening, or am I dreaming? At the end of the day, I ended up submitting to what he said and when he was done, it was if nothing happened and he asked me to leave."

While Joshua died in June 2021, the revelations in the recent documentary have sparked global shockwaves, with many now questioning the popular televangelist’s legacy.