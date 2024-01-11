SAJBD: SA govt is inverting reality by accusing Israel of genocide

This is as South Africa presents its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in the Hague on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) said while it regrets all loss of civilian lives, the South African government is inverting reality by accusing Israel of genocide.

SAJBD national chair, Karen Milner, said both DIRCO (Department of International Relations and Cooperation) and the Department of Justice have dismissed the Jewish community's concerns over antisemitism.

Milner said instead of pursuing its war crimes case against Israel, it would be easier to end the war by asking Hamas to release the hostages it has taken.

"It is further unconscionable that instead of using their friendship with Hamas to ensure that Hamas release the hostages, the South African government has chosen the anti-Semitic, ineffective route of holocaust inversion."