Rondebult triple murder: Family of accused Eugene Botha 'very, very shocked'

JOHANNESBURG - The relatives of the man arrested for the Rondebult triple family murder have spoken out.

Last Tuesday, the decomposing bodies of Johan, Jane and Suné Botha were found wrapped in blankets inside an abandoned bakkie.

Eugene Botha has been arrested for allegedly killing his father, mother and sister.

Relatives of the Botha family were present on Thursday as Eugene made his second appearance at the Germiston Magistrates Court.

Eugene Botha appeared in court on Thursday wearing the same clothes from last week.

He appeared to have a limp in his walk.

In between the proceedings, Botha acknowledged his stone-faced relatives, asking to speak to them after court.

Family spokesperson, Dr Pretorius, said this was a very difficult period for them.

"We are just very, very shocked. We just trying to come to terms with what has happened and trying to find out what has transpired on the tragic day. Hopefully, we will get some more information from the police.”

The case returns to court on 8 February.