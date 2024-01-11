Repairs to Lillian Ngoyi Street in Joburg expected to be completed by December

The City of Joburg gave an update of its recovery plan on the route earlier on Thursday after parts of the street were destroyed by a methane gas explosion in July last year.

Six months after the blast, a contractor has begun the process of both repairing the street and improving its design.

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said that once construction work was completed at Bree Street, residents could expect an improved version of the area.

He said that the road would have wider sidewalks, with shelters for informal traders selling on the route.

The mayor said that heavy machinery and construction equipment would be seen frequently in the inner city.

He further urged residents to play an active role in ensuring that repairs were not delayed by vandalism.

"And we urge them to display maximum level of participation to protect the development from disruption and any form of criminality."

The city has estimated that at least 80 locals will receive employment through this project.