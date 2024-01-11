Ramaphosa signs Fundraising Amendment Bill into law

The bill is set to pave the way for a new relief fund to help communities hit by disasters, with the changes consolidating all funds to make it easier to fund and respond to these disasters.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Fundraising Amendment Bill into law, paving the way for a new relief fund to help communities hit by disasters.

The bill is set to streamline the administration of the various funds established before 1994 to provide humanitarian relief in times of disaster.

The president signed the bill after more than a year since it was adopted by the National Assembly.

The Fundraising Amendment Bill comes into effect at a time when the country contends with several flooding disasters that have killed scores of people and caused damage to major roads.

The main focus of the bill is to amend the provisions of the Fund-raising Act by removing duplications that are in the current relief funds, with some sitting dormant for years and locking in over R100 million in funds.

The funds that will be dissolved include the Disaster Relief Fund, the State’s President’s Fund, and the Refugee Relief Fund.

The Department of Social Development indicated that the Disaster Relief Fund would be renamed the Disaster Relief and National Social Development Fund and would prioritise what it called “developmental efforts” to safeguard communities vulnerable to disasters.