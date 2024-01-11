Mokonyane vows ANC is committed to improving lives of Hazeyview residents

During her visit to the Mpumalanga area, residents told ANC deputy secretary general Nomvula Mokonyane that despite feeling like they have been neglected by the ANC-led government, they remained loyal to the governing party.

HAZYVIEW - The African National Congress (ANC)'s deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, told Hazyview residents in Mpumalanga that while the party made mistakes during its tenure, it remained committed to improving their lives.

This was after residents told her they felt neglected by the ANC-led government, as they had to endure high crime levels and poor service delivery.

Mokonyane visited communities there on Wednesday as part of the ANC’s buildup festivities in the run up to its birthday rally, taking place at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

A disgruntled Hazyview resident said he was angry with the ANC, complaining that it was unfair for politicians to only show up in their communities during elections.

"Please ANC, please do the right thing. I love this party but do the right thing."

In Hazyview, the community seemingly lost all hope in government’s capabilities to change things for the better. At the same time, it remained clear that despite complaints of unfulfilled promises they were still loyal to the governing ANC.

Mokonyane told them the issue seemed to be its representatives in the community, and claimed some local ANC councillors were failing to escalate certain issues to the party's headquarters - Luthuli House.

“If your representatives are not representing our people, let's pack and go. We’re going to act because we can't resolve issues if our leaders don't raise issues and report.”

Mokonyane scheduled a follow-up meeting for Sunday afternoon to allow residents to ventilate their issues.