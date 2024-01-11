Mokonyane says the world must stop treating United States like United Nations

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane has urged the United Nations to rise to the occasion and end the conflict in the Middle East as Israel’s war in Gaza continues to cause mass devastation in Palestinian territory.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress’s (ANC) deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, says the world must stop treating the United States like the United Nations (UN), calling for the global body to do more to bring an end to the conflict in the Middle East.

Mokonyane, speaking to journalists at the sidelines of a community outreach programme in Mpumalanga where the ANC is currently marking its 112th birthday, said the global body, home to 193 member states, must come to the party.

South Africa has constantly sided with the people of Palestine in its bid to regain control of its territory, while the world’s most powerful country has not only pledged support but has also been providing Israel with military assistance during the conflict.

READ: The world zeroes in on SA's genocide case against Israel at the ICJ

Mokonyane said leaders across the globe should not be fork-tongued on this matter, insisting that her party’s call for reforms across the multinational bodies remained relevant.

“The veto rights cannot actually dominate the views of the majority. You’ll agree with me that even the American government doesn’t represent the views of Americans on this cause - we’ve seen Jews in America, business people, the academia, we’ve seen themselves, representatives of the public, highly divided.”