KZN motorists warned to avoid overflowing rivers and streams

Visuals of flooded bridges and roads due to Wednesday night’s heavy rains are making rounds on social media platforms.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal motorists have been warned to avoid crossing overflowing rivers and streams, with disaster management teams citing that this may be deadly.

The warning comes as parts of the coastal province are battling harsh weather conditions.

Visuals of flooded bridges and roads due to Wednesday night’s heavy rains are making rounds on social media platforms.

Disaster management teams have called on residents to take extra caution at this time.

READ: Ladysmith floods: KZN Cogta MEC's visit expected to yield solution

As heavy rains continue to hit the province and with more still expected, disaster teams are urging residents to steer clear of danger.

Just last month, around 22 people died in drowning incidents in Ladysmith while attempting to cross a flooded bridge.

“We strongly advised motorists not to attempt to cross flooded bridges. There have been cars that have been washed away while attempting to cross," said KZN Cooperative Governance spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi.

Mngadi said the latest to be affected included the Tshelimnyama Bridge, in the west of Durban and the uThukela River, one the longest rivers in the province that connects to the sea.