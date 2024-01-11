Inclement weather spells uncertainty for commencement of SA20

More rain is predicted for Thursday’s fixture where last year’s bottom two sides, the Durban’s Super Giants and MI Cape Town are set to meet at Kingsmead.

JOHANNESBURG - The second edition of South Africa’s premier domestic tournament, the SA20, didn’t get off to an ideal start on Wednesday.

Persistent rain in Gqeberha hampered the opening game between the defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and the Joburg Super Kings that had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled.

More rain is predicted for Thursday’s fixture where last year’s bottom two sides, the Durban’s Super Giants and MI Cape Town are set to meet at Kingsmead.

If the match does go ahead, weather permitting, it will be headlined to two of the world’s biggest stars in the shortest format of the game – the West Indies duo of Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard.

Pooran will make his debut for DSG and is eager to make a positive impact at his new team.

“I just want to continue what I've been doing for the last couple of years, which is being consistent, and helping my teammates perform,” Pooran said.

Pollard, meanwhile, is hoping to help MI Cape Town deliver a better showing than in the inaugural SA20 season last year. The Newlands franchise was billed as the pre-tournament favourite but could only muster three wins from 10.

“I’m coming in to try and make a difference, obviously from a team perspective we didn’t do as well as we thought we should have [last season]. I just want to come and give the fans something to cheer about,” Pollard said.

The crowd can look forward to hits from MTV award-winning artist, Kyle Deutsch, along with activities to cater to the entire family on the cards. From the Betway Catch 2 Million, Castle Lite Party Zone, to kiss-cams, face-painters, magicians and give-aways, there will be something for everyone.

SQUADS:

Durban Super Giants: Keshav Maharaj (captain), Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Mayers, Naveen-ul-Haq, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Reece Topley, Jon-Jon Smuts, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaassen, Wiaan Mulder, Noor Ahmad, Matthew Breeztke, Junior Dala, Bryce Parsons, Jason Smith, Nicholas Pooran.

MI Cape Town:

Kieron Pollard (captain), Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Rashid Khan, Tom Banton, Rassie van der Dussen, Delano Potgieter, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Olly Stone, Grant Roelofsen, Nuwan Thushara, Chris Benjamin, Nealan van Heerden, Thomas Kaber, Connor Esterhuizen.