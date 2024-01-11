Heightened Table Mountain security helped prevent more muggings - COCT's Smith

JP Smith and provincial finance and economic opportunies MEC, Mireille Wenger, gave an update on measures taken by the city and provincial government to ensure visitor safety on the moutain over the festive season.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town safety and security MMC, JP Smith, said that heightened security on Table Mountain had helped to prevent a higher number of muggings along the trail.

Smith said that from October until now, they'd tracked 36 mugging incidents.

However, he said that in the last few weeks there had been no reported incidents.

Smith added that a number of arrests had also been made.

"As a consequence, we have not had an incident since the 22nd of December. I do think that several of our perpetrators are now in custody. These crimes were not committed by a large group of people, they were committed by a handful of individuals who were preying on people every day, and we've now managed to contain these attacks."